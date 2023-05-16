CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CVB Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

CVB Financial Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of CVBF opened at $11.52 on Friday. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 1,978.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Articles

