Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Short Interest Up 5.7% in April

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,060,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 18,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,558,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245,698 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,020,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,961 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at about $22,573,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at about $38,190,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CWK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. 927,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

