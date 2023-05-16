Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Stock Down 2.2 %
Culp stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. Culp has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Culp will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Culp
About Culp
Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Culp (CULP)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.