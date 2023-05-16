Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Down 2.2 %

Culp stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. Culp has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Culp will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Culp

About Culp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Culp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 213,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Culp by 188.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Culp by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Culp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Culp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.