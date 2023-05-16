CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Taika Capital LP

Taika Capital LP increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 93,152 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises approximately 3.2% of Taika Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Taika Capital LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in CSX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

CSX Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CSX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,304,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.