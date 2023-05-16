CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Short Interest Up 5.8% in April

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 530,400 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 501,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in CSG Systems International by 150.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in CSG Systems International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CSG Systems International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CSG Systems International by 63.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

About CSG Systems International

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 30,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,116. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $66.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.56.

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

