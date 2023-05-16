CSFB Trims Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Target Price to C$32.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at CSFB from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LB. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.82.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.1 %

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,874. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$28.23 and a twelve month high of C$43.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.96.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.03. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of C$260.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$259.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.8914373 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

