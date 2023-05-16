CSFB Cuts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$70.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target dropped by CSFB from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$78.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$76.66.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 1.2 %

BNS stock traded down C$0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$66.26. 999,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,309,662. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$63.19 and a twelve month high of C$86.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.38.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.19). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of C$7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.5091533 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

