Crown (NYSE:CCK) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Crown from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.60.

Shares of CCK opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.18. Crown has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $110.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Crown by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

