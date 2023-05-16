Cronos (CRO) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.61 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $9.17 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00055316 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00039874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

