Critical Survey: Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) & Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) and Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tempo Automation and Jabil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Tempo Automation alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67 Jabil 0 1 2 1 3.00

Tempo Automation currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 948.95%. Jabil has a consensus price target of $92.20, indicating a potential upside of 15.18%. Given Tempo Automation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than Jabil.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

88.4% of Jabil shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Jabil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jabil has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tempo Automation and Jabil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempo Automation $12.05 million 0.64 -$144.85 million N/A N/A Jabil $35.13 billion 0.30 $996.00 million $6.90 11.60

Jabil has higher revenue and earnings than Tempo Automation.

Profitability

This table compares Tempo Automation and Jabil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempo Automation N/A N/A -307.90% Jabil 2.74% 39.80% 5.11%

Summary

Jabil beats Tempo Automation on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempo Automation

(Get Rating)

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The Electronics Manufacturing Services segment focuses around leveraging IT, supply chain design and engineering, and technologies largely centered on core electronics. The Diversified Manufacturing Services segment provides engineering solutions, with an emphasis on material sciences and technologies. The company was founded by William E. Morean and James Golden in 1966 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Tempo Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempo Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.