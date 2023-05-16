Critical Survey: Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) & Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) and Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Lululemon Athletica has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lululemon Athletica and Lanvin Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lululemon Athletica 3 3 22 1 2.72 Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus target price of $404.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.66%. Lanvin Group has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Lanvin Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lanvin Group is more favorable than Lululemon Athletica.

82.0% of Lululemon Athletica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Lululemon Athletica shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lululemon Athletica and Lanvin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lululemon Athletica 10.54% 44.01% 25.11% Lanvin Group N/A -443.09% -50.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lululemon Athletica and Lanvin Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lululemon Athletica $8.11 billion 5.89 $854.80 million $6.68 56.24 Lanvin Group $422.31 million 1.69 -$229.99 million $0.33 16.55

Lululemon Athletica has higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lululemon Athletica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica beats Lanvin Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc. engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

