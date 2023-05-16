Critical Survey: Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) versus Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST)

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) and Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Austin Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fresnillo and Austin Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresnillo $2.43 billion 2.62 $271.90 million N/A N/A Austin Gold N/A N/A -$1.07 million ($0.09) -12.56

Profitability

Fresnillo has higher revenue and earnings than Austin Gold.

This table compares Fresnillo and Austin Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A Austin Gold N/A -7.06% -6.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fresnillo and Austin Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresnillo 1 4 0 0 1.80 Austin Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Austin Gold has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 350.88%. Given Austin Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Austin Gold is more favorable than Fresnillo.

Summary

Austin Gold beats Fresnillo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresnillo

(Get Rating)

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine. The Cienega segment includes San Ramón satellite mine which are both located in the state of Durango, an underground gold mine. The Herradura, and Noche Buena segments are located in the state of Sonora, a surface gold mine. The San Julian segment operates on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states, an underground silver-gold mine. The company was founded on August 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Austin Gold

(Get Rating)

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada. Its other projects include the Fourmile Basin Project that comprises 312 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of 454 unpatented lode mining claims and 6 patented mining claims covering approximately 34.2 square kilometers located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project with a total of 281 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 23.5 square kilometers in Elko County in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.