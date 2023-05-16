CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Down 5.3%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.20 and last traded at $62.47. 256,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,211,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.95.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $1,266,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 752,132 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

