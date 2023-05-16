Credit Suisse Group Increases TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$60.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$59.50 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.66.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded down C$1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$54.72. 976,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,065,260. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.62. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$50.70 and a 1-year high of C$74.44. The firm has a market cap of C$54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$4.04 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 11.00%. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.3182862 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Prior bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00. In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$36.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00. Also, Director Hejdi A. Carlsen purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$53.79 per share, with a total value of C$29,584.50. Insiders bought 3,148 shares of company stock valued at $149,679 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

