Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,868,800 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the April 15th total of 5,986,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34,344.0 days.

Country Garden Services Stock Performance

Shares of CTRGF remained flat at C$1.73 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.88. Country Garden Services has a 52-week low of C$1.32 and a 52-week high of C$4.37.

Country Garden Services Company Profile

Country Garden Services Holdings Co Ltd. is an investment holding company. It operates through the following segments: Property Management Services, Community Value-added Services, Value-added Services to Non-property Owners, and Other Services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Foshan, China.

