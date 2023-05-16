Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Holdings Raised by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA stock opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.43.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

