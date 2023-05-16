Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the April 15th total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 702,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,257,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,002,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 232,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 499,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 224,765 shares during the period.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 433,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,288. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $12.09.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.47%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.

