CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Short Interest Update

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

CRMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorMedix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of CRMD stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 443,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,895. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.15. CorMedix has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $8.02.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 45,003.03% and a negative return on equity of 50.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CorMedix, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of diseases and conditions. The company was founded by Antony E. Pfaffle on July 28, 2006 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ.

