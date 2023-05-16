Contrasting Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN)

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and Equitable Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayne Savings Bancshares $28.55 million 2.04 $9.00 million $4.12 6.42 Equitable Financial $22.78 million 1.34 $4.59 million N/A N/A

Wayne Savings Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and Equitable Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayne Savings Bancshares 30.05% 21.52% 1.33% Equitable Financial N/A -1.76% -0.16%

Summary

Wayne Savings Bancshares beats Equitable Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, home loans, and financial planning. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered Wooster, OH.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. Through its subsidiary Equitable Bank, it provides personal and business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Agricultural, Residential Real Estate, and Other. Equitable Financial was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, NE.

