Conflux Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $904.86 million and $281.19 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,879,284,188 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,879,105,841.3410015 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.29665766 USD and is up 4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $168,101,422.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

