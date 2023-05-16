Comparing Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) and Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL)

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) and Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mesabi Trust and Scully Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesabi Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Scully Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mesabi Trust has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Scully Royalty has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

34.7% of Mesabi Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Scully Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mesabi Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mesabi Trust and Scully Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesabi Trust N/A 29.70% 21.31% Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mesabi Trust and Scully Royalty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesabi Trust $7.50 million 32.92 $5.31 million $3.22 5.84 Scully Royalty $63.69 million 1.71 -$18.00 million N/A N/A

Mesabi Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scully Royalty.

Dividends

Mesabi Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.9%. Scully Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Mesabi Trust pays out 104.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Scully Royalty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Mesabi Trust beats Scully Royalty on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust engages in the business of collecting income, paying expenses and liabilities, distributing net income to the holders of Trust certificates after the payment of, or provision for, such expenses and liabilities, and protecting and conserving the assets held. The firm is also involved in iron ore mining activities. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which engages in the provision of financial services and facilitates trading of corporations and institutions. It operates through the Industrial and Merchant Banking segments. The Industrial segment includes projects in resources and services. The Merchant Banking segment consists of the European merchant banking business. The company was founded on June 28, 1951 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

