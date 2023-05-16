Comparing FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) & Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aviva and FOXO Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviva $45.63 billion 0.32 $2.70 billion N/A N/A FOXO Technologies $511,000.00 19.67 -$95.25 million N/A N/A

Aviva has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Aviva has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aviva and FOXO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviva N/A N/A N/A FOXO Technologies N/A -18,881.06% -90.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aviva and FOXO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviva 0 3 0 0 2.00 FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Aviva

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses. The Canada segment refers to the personal and commercial lines insurance products distributed through insurance brokers. The France segment consists of long-term and general insurance businesses. The Italy segment provides savings, investments, pension, and protection products to the life and non-domestic insurance markets. The Poland segment comprises of long-term business and general insurance business in Lithuania. The Other segment includes the long-term business operations in China, India, and Singapore; and life operations in Turkey. The company was founded in 1696 and was headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey. It offers FOXO Labs, a services platform that integrates saliva-based epigenetic biomarkers into accelerated underwriting protocols to improve the customer underwriting journey; and FOXO Life, an insurance products platform that offers proprietary life insurance products and third-party life insurance carrier products based on bundling longevity science with life insurance. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

