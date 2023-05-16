Comparing FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI) & monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI – Get Rating) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FlexiInternational Software and monday.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexiInternational Software 0 0 0 0 N/A monday.com 0 1 14 0 2.93

monday.com has a consensus target price of $174.06, indicating a potential upside of 16.16%. Given monday.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe monday.com is more favorable than FlexiInternational Software.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A monday.com $519.03 million 12.75 -$136.87 million ($3.03) -49.45

This table compares FlexiInternational Software and monday.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FlexiInternational Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than monday.com.

Profitability

This table compares FlexiInternational Software and monday.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A monday.com -26.37% -20.77% -13.79%

Risk & Volatility

FlexiInternational Software has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, monday.com has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.1% of monday.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of FlexiInternational Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of monday.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

monday.com beats FlexiInternational Software on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FlexiInternational Software

FlexiInternational Software, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and support of suite of back-office accounting software solutions. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. The company also offers product solutions for marketing, CRM, project management, software development, and other fields; and business development, presale, and customer success services. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in November 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

