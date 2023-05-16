Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 316,375 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 139,440 shares.The stock last traded at $16.91 and had previously closed at $16.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CCU. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.47.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Cuts Dividend

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $841.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.68 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0302 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

Featured Articles

