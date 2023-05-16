Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases Shares of 5,208 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.01. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

