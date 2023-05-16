Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average of $102.72. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.33 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.