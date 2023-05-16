Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Decreased by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,176 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 2.9% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $39.86. 4,979,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,899,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $44.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $998,649.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,544,869 shares in the company, valued at $40,066,981.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

