Coin98 (C98) Reaches Market Cap of $92.89 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $92.89 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00026392 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00009037 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,499,991 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

