Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Cognyte Software Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $4.37 on Friday. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 96,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 473.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 76,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 63,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

