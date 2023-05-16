CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.
CNB Financial Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CCNEP opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.80. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $28.31.
CNB Financial Company Profile
