CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

CNB Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCNEP opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.80. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $28.31.

CNB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

