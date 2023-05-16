Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 225,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,390.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $119,500 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 51.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLO remained flat at $4.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 304,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,129. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $8.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.0483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 12.02%.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

