CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 948,600 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the April 15th total of 1,033,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 189.7 days.

CK Asset Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHKGF remained flat at $5.93 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072. CK Asset has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06.

Get CK Asset alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHKGF. HSBC upgraded CK Asset from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CK Asset from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

About CK Asset

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CK Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.