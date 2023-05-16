Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in CVS Health by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 422,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,408,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 675.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 154,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,396,000 after buying an additional 134,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CVS Health by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 315,133 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,367,000 after buying an additional 45,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.82. 1,451,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,905,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.30. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $107.26.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

