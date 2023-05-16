Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 2,568 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,666,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.15. The company had a trading volume of 78,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,229. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $183.21 and a one year high of $255.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.69 and a 200 day moving average of $208.28.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.