Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 38,436 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 544,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,436 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.8% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $44,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $80.95. 1,019,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,627,757. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.70. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

