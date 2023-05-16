Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after buying an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $8.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $742.00. The stock had a trading volume of 85,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,901. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $788.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $758.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $837.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737 in the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $850.21.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

