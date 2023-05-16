Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $22.85 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.44. The stock had a trading volume of 909,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,870,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.09.

Insider Activity

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,258 shares of company stock valued at $57,022,118 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

