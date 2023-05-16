Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $14.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 152.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,330 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lwmg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,414,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,657,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 255,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after buying an additional 48,414 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.92. 691,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,972,778. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.53.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

