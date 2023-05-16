CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Insider Acquires $10,079.40 in Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) insider Eric A. Pinero purchased 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $10,079.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,738.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CION Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CION Investment stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.28. 212,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,795. The company has a market cap of $510.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. CION Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $11.57.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.66%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 715.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in CION Investment by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 974,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 305,405 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CION Investment by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 936,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 41,406 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in CION Investment by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 820,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 261,094 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CION Investment by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 802,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 52,129 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CION Investment by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 407,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

About CION Investment

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Recommended Stories

