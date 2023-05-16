CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Insider Acquires $10,079.40 in Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) insider Eric A. Pinero purchased 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $10,079.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,738.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CION Investment Stock Performance
Shares of CION Investment stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.28. 212,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,795. The company has a market cap of $510.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. CION Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $11.57.
CION Investment Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.66%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 715.79%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in CION Investment by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 974,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 305,405 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CION Investment by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 936,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 41,406 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in CION Investment by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 820,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 261,094 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CION Investment by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 802,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 52,129 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CION Investment by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 407,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.
About CION Investment
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CION Investment (CION)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.