Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Raised to C$14.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cineplex Stock Up 8.1 %

CGX stock opened at C$9.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$7.30 and a 1 year high of C$13.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.79. The firm has a market cap of C$609.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.87.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

