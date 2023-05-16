Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

CNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cinemark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cinemark by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.73%. The business had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

