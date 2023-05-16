Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 333,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,987,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.33) to GBX 3,000 ($37.58) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,934.83.

Shell Stock Up 0.9 %

Shell Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $212.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

