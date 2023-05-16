Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 744.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,329 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $308.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 84.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.89.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,516 shares of company stock worth $18,551,964. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

