Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 22,852 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 190.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,852 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,905,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

SNPS stock opened at $373.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $373.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $392.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

