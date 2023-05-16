Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 216,790 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 793.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,790 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $54.89. The company has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.89.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.