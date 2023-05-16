Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 127,179 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 658.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,495 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,179 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $17,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $100.29 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.39.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.21.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

