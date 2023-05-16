Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 100,165 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1,126.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,057 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,165 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.58.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

EOG stock opened at $111.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.64%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

