Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $13.92 Million Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 507,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,922,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.13% of NiSource at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,079,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,796,000 after acquiring an additional 760,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of NiSource by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 6,842,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,615,000 after acquiring an additional 156,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,023,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,315,000 after acquiring an additional 590,623 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NI opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

