Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $17.93 Million in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 335,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.52% of SeaWorld Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $187,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.63.

Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Byron Surrett sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $151,195.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,391 shares in the company, valued at $746,280.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,376 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEAS opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.98. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

