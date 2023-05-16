Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,863 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,035 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Boeing by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,870,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Boeing by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,321 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $202.77 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.03.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

